Bitcoin rebound may still be fragile

Spot Bitcoin ETF weekly flows data. Source: SoSoValue
Other analysts said Bitcoin’s recent rebound may not be enough to confirm a recovery. In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Paul Howard, a senior director at liquidity firm Wincent, said last week’s outflows reflected institutional reactions to macroeconomic headlines, while pressure across tech-heavy markets showed the broader strain facing risk assets.
Howard said Bitcoin’s break below a key moving average suggested markets may have entered a more cautious phase, while elevated CME Bitcoin volatility pointed to continued news-driven swings. He said he remained cautious that the rebound would prove sustainable.
Related: Crypto users wary as Anthropic releases Claude Mythos with safeguards
Adam Haeems, head of asset management at crypto investment firm Tesseract Group, said that much of the market narrative had focused on Strategy’s sale of 32 BTC in late May. However, he said the sale, which raised about $2.5 million, was too small to mechanically explain the broader BTC decline.
“It unsettled confidence, because Strategy had been treated as a near one-way source of corporate demand, but it was a signal shock, not the flow behind the fall,” Haeems said.
Magazine: Vietnam preps crypto pilot, HK pushes tokenization: Asia Express
More on the subject