Cryptocurrency market outflows reflect a sentiment shock, as geopolitics, rate expectations and capital rotation into artificial intelligence weigh on digital assets, according to James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares.

In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Butterfill said that sentiment in crypto markets has “soured drastically” after billions of dollars flowed out of digital asset investment products in recent weeks.

“This is a pure sentiment shock rather than a structural break,” Butterfill said.

Butterfill added that the correction was being driven primarily by geopolitics, with uncertainty around the Iran conflict weighing on the outlook for interest rates. He said expected rate cuts had been pushed off the table, while markets were beginning to price in the possibility of higher rates.

The comments follow a sharp reversal in US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which recorded about $1.72 billion in net outflows last week.

Spot Bitcoin ETF weekly flows data. Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin rebound may still be fragile

Other analysts said Bitcoin’s recent rebound may not be enough to confirm a recovery. In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Paul Howard, a senior director at liquidity firm Wincent, said last week’s outflows reflected institutional reactions to macroeconomic headlines, while pressure across tech-heavy markets showed the broader strain facing risk assets.

Howard said Bitcoin’s break below a key moving average suggested markets may have entered a more cautious phase, while elevated CME Bitcoin volatility pointed to continued news-driven swings. He said he remained cautious that the rebound would prove sustainable.

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Adam Haeems, head of asset management at crypto investment firm Tesseract Group, said that much of the market narrative had focused on Strategy’s sale of 32 BTC in late May. However, he said the sale, which raised about $2.5 million, was too small to mechanically explain the broader BTC decline.

“It unsettled confidence, because Strategy had been treated as a near one-way source of corporate demand, but it was a signal shock, not the flow behind the fall,” Haeems said.

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