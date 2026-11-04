Here’s what happened in crypto today
15 minutes ago
Despite the crypto PAC spending against him in Texas, Talarico voted for the Texas Bitcoin reserve as a state lawmaker and is rated by the group as strongly supportive of crypto.
For industry advocates, the next challenge is building relationships with incoming lawmakers. Jessica Martinez, US policy director at Fireblocks, told Cointelegraph that many newly elected members had limited records on crypto, making “educating members early” key to shaping the Democratic policy agenda.
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