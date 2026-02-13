Crypto flows to suspected human trafficking networks increased by 85% over 2025, but crypto analytics company Chainalysis said blockchain’s transparency could help disrupt the operations.

Chainalysis said in a report on Thursday that the total transaction volume to suspected trafficking networks, largely based in Southeast Asia, reached “hundreds of millions of dollars across identified services.”

It added that the services are “closely aligned” to scam compounds, online casinos, and Chinese-language money-laundering networks, which have recently grown in popularity.

Chainalysis said the crypto-facilitated human trafficking it tracked included Telegram-based services for international escorts, labor placement agents that kidnap and force people to work at scam compounds, prostitution networks, and child sexual abuse material vendors.

Crypto payment methods varied significantly, with international escort services and prostitution networks operating almost exclusively using stablecoins.

Inflows to suspected human trafficking services by asset type. Source: Chainalysis

Blockchain could help track traffickers

Chainalysis said that the blockchain could help law enforcement detect and disrupt trafficking operations by identifying transaction patterns, monitoring compliance, and targeting strategic chokepoints at exchanges and illicit online marketplaces.

“Unlike cash transactions that leave no trace, the transparency of blockchain technology provides unprecedented visibility into these operations, creating unique opportunities for detection and disruption that would be impossible with traditional payment methods,” it said.

Related: Crypto launderers are turning away from centralized exchanges: Chainalysis

Chainalysis said compliance teams and law enforcement should monitor for large, regular payments to labor placement services, wallet clusters showing activity across multiple categories of illicit services, and regular stablecoin conversion patterns, among others.

Chainalysis said law enforcement scored several wins against traffickers last year, including German authorities taking down a child sexual exploitation platform, which it added was aided by blockchain analysis.

Magazine: Is China hoarding gold so yuan becomes global reserve instead of USD?