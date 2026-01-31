Venture capital and institutional money are flowing back into digital asset companies at the start of 2026, with industry data showing $1.4 billion committed across venture rounds and public market listings.

The largest transactions included Visa-linked stablecoin issuer Rain, which reached a $1.9 billion valuation after raising $250 million, and crypto custodian BitGo’s $200 million-plus IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in January.

While crypto markets remain under pressure following October’s broad-based liquidation that wiped out billions in leveraged positions across centralized and decentralized markets, institutional engagement in the sector continues to build.

This edition of VC Roundup covers traditional venture raises, blockchain-focused funds and a notable onchain credit transaction that points to broader shifts in how capital is moving through the industry.

TRON DAO leads Bitway’s $4.4 million seed round

Onchain financial infrastructure provider Bitway raised more than $4.4 million in a seed funding round led by TRON DAO, with participation from HTX Ventures. The round builds on an earlier investment from YZi Labs through its EASYResidency initiative, alongside several strategic investors and angel backers.

Bitway said the funds will support its efforts to expand onchain financial services, an area that continues to attract interest despite a broader slowdown in deal activity.

Everything closes $6.9 million funding round

Digital exchange platform Everything has raised $6.9 million in seed funding led by Humanity Investments, with participation from Animoca Brands, Hex Trust and Jamie Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets.

The company is building a unified trading platform that combines perpetual futures, spot markets and prediction markets under a single account structure. The company plans a phased rollout, starting with a Telegram-based interface, to simplify retail access to derivatives trading while limiting bot-driven activity through human-verification tools.

Galaxy completes $75 million onchain credit deal on Avalanche

Galaxy has completed a $75 million onchain credit deal using the Avalanche blockchain, including a $50 million anchor allocation from an institutional investor. The deal packages private loans into digital securities that are issued and managed onchain, rather than through traditional back-office systems.

While not a venture funding round, the transaction is notable because Galaxy operates an active venture business and invests heavily in crypto startups. The deal points to growing institutional comfort with running core financial activity onchain, a shift that could influence where venture capital flows next.

Veera raises $4 million as onchain finance targets everyday users

Onchain financial services platform Veera has raised $4 million in a seed funding round backed by CMCC Titan Fund and Sigma Capital. The raise brings the company’s total funding to $10 million, following a $6 million pre-seed round completed in 2024.

Veera is building a mobile-first platform that aggregates onchain financial services such as saving, investing asset swaps and spending into a single interface. The funding will support product development and expansion as Veera works to simplify access to decentralized financial tools for non-technical users.

Prometheum boosts funding tied to onchain securities push

Prometheum, a US-regulated digital asset market infrastructure provider, said it has raised an additional $23 million since the start of 2025 from high-net-worth investors and institutions. The company operates an SEC-registered, FINRA-member broker-dealer that offers custody, clearing and settlement services for digital assets, including tokenized securities.

The capital will support the rollout of clearing services for US broker-dealers and the development of onchain securities products, as Prometheum works to integrate digital assets into traditional brokerage infrastructure.

Solayer launches $35 million ecosystem fund

Solayer, a Solana-aligned infrastructure developer, has launched a $35 million ecosystem fund to back early- and growth-stage teams building applications on its infiniSVM network. The fund will target onchain products with clear revenue models, including projects in decentralized finance, payments, consumer applications and AI-driven systems.

The fund builds on Solayer Accel, the company’s accelerator program, and is designed to attract developers building applications that run at scale on Solana.

