Trump expected to sign bill to end partial US government shutdown

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have approved a bill that will mostly reopen the government after a four-day partial shutdown.

In a Tuesday House vote of 217 to 214 in favor of the bill, the chamber approved a roughly $1.2 trillion package already passed by the Senate that will ​​fund most of the US government through Sept. 30. The measure passed with some support from Democrats, many of whom were opposed to provisions within the bill over immigration enforcement policies.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation and reopen the government, provided there are “no changes” to the Senate bill. The legislation provides the Department of Homeland Security with funding for only two weeks before lawmakers return to negotiate changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol.

The four-day event, which only partially limited US government operations, fell far short of the 43-day shutdown in 2025, which likely delayed congressional efforts to pass digital asset market structure and other legislation. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose by about 2% to $74,620 amid news of the funding bill passing the House.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.