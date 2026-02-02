Officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration met with representatives from the cryptocurrency and banking industry to discuss how to address stablecoin yield in the market structure bill under consideration in the Senate.

In a Monday X post, The Digital Chamber, a crypto advocacy organization, said its CEO, Cody Carbone, and others had met at the White House to discuss provisions within the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, for which a markup was postponed by the Senate Banking Committee in January. Among the issues lawmakers are expected to address before returning to markup were tokenized equities, decentralized finance, ethics for elected officials investing in crypto, and stablecoin rewards.

“Today's meeting at the White House was exactly the kind of progress needed to find a resolution to one of the biggest issues blocking next steps in market structure legislative progress,” said Carbone, adding:



“We [...] are optimistic that as we continue to dive into the policy details, a fair playing field can be created for digital assets in the US.”

Both the Senate Banking Committee, handling how the US Securities and Exchange Commission will oversee digital assets, and the Senate Agriculture Committee, handling efforts with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will likely need to combine their bills before the full chamber can hold a floor vote.

The agriculture committee passed their version of the market structure bill last week without any support from Democrats, who raised objections about elected officials holding digital assets.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.