Data shows Ethereum layer 2 MegaETH hit network speeds of up to 47,000 transactions per second in testing as the project prepares for a stress test ahead of its mainnet launch.

In an X post on Monday, MegaETH said it will launch a “global stress test” on Thursday, with an official launch to follow.

“On Jan 22nd, we’re opening mainnet to users for several latency-sensitive apps while the chain is under intense, sustained load,” MegaETH said, adding:

“Stress tests only matter if they’re uncomfortable. We’re targeting sustained, true TPS of 15-35K, totaling 11B transactions across 7 days.”

The stress test will include the MegaETH team pushing the chain to the limit on the backend, while allowing users to engage with Web3 gaming applications stomp.gg, Smasher, and Crossy Fluffle.

“On the backend, the team will be pushing a mixture of ETH transfers and v3 AMM swaps through @kumbaya_xyz until we hit 11B. In the end, MegaETH will have the largest tx count in history across all EVM chains while users frictionlessly play with the chain,” the team said.

MegaETH is an Ethereum layer 2 optimized for speed over decentralization, with the project touting it as “the first real-time blockchain” that will be able to process over 100,000 TPS.

Currently, the MegaETH mainnet is only open to a limited number of infrastructure builders and applications. The stress test will see a limited portion of the mainnet opened up to users. In the X post, MegaETH said the official launch will follow shortly after the stress test is complete.

MegaETH hits 47,000 TPS

According to an X post on Thursday by Ethereum data analytics platform growthepie, MegaETH hit a high of almost 47,000 transactions per second (TPS) on Jan. 16.

“Ok @megaethyou have our attention, we see you testing things out. Over 45k TPS, that's more transactions in 1 second than some chains have in a whole day. Excited to see this capacity put to good use!,” growthepie said.

MegaETH is looking to hit 15,000 to 35,000 TPS during the stress test, though the figure could differ once it launches officially.

Other speed-focused chains, such as Solana has a theoretical maximum of 65,000 TPS; however, real-world figures are closer to around 3,100 TPS, according to data from Token Terminal.

