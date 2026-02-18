The European Union, often criticized for prioritizing rulemaking over innovation, is pointing to the European Blockchain Sandbox as an example of how regulation can boost innovation.

After three cohorts of confidential dialogues, the initiative has produced a 230-page best practices report and drawn in nearly 125 regulators and authorities.

The European Commission tapped law firm Bird & Bird and its consortium partners to lead the initiative, which matches blockchain use cases with regulators for confidential dialogues aimed at clearing legal challenges.

Marjolein Geus, a partner at Bird & Bird, told Cointelegraph that the process has shown compliance need not be a deterrent.

“For use case owners, it helps them better understand the relevant regulations and how those rules apply to their projects,” she said. “It allows regulators and authorities to deepen their understanding of how those technologies interact with the regulatory frameworks within their areas of competence.”

In the latest cohort, “mature” use cases were increasingly operational and embedded in sectors such as energy, healthcare and artificial intelligence, bringing along more complex compliance discussions.

Projects entering the dialogue discussed how existing regulatory frameworks apply to their use cases. Source: European Commission

How MiCA became a test of regulatory timing for blockchain

When the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) was adopted, observers warned that strict obligations would raise barriers for startups. Stablecoin rules drew particular scrutiny as Tether — issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin — ultimately decided against seeking MiCA authorization for USDt (USDT).

The brain drain narrative predates crypto. European founders have often incorporated in jurisdictions perceived as having a lighter touch.

USDT is still the largest stablecoin in the world despite pulling back from the EU. Source: CoinGecko

Similar fears surfaced when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took effect in 2018. Businesses complained of interpretive confusion and administrative burden. Some foreign firms scaled back EU exposure. However, the GDPR has since become a global reference point, with many multinationals aligning operations to its standards.

The criticism that Europe “regulates first and innovates later” rests on the idea that legal certainty follows market development. MiCA was adopted before the crypto sector reached institutional maturity. In theory, that sequencing risks locking rapidly developing tech into rigid categories too early.

But the sandbox advanced a counterpoint, suggesting that early legislation combined with regulatory dialogue can enhance clarity and accelerate compliance. In the third cohort, 77% of respondents described the sandbox as having a crucial or valuable impact on innovation and regulation, and none reported no impact.

While the EU opted for early codification and dialogue, the world’s largest economy, the US, lacks a comprehensive federal framework for digital assets despite presidential pledges to become a global hub. Its proposed Digital Asset Market Clarity Act has stalled after key industry figures withdrew support over provisions, including restrictions on stablecoin yield.

Smart contracts and the limits of decentralization

While the best practices report spans over 20 chapters across multiple regulatory domains, its sections on smart contracts and decentralization focus on how blockchain systems are structured at the code and governance level.

“Virtually all blockchain DLT use cases use smart contracts. They are subject to regulation, with security requirements often relevant, as well as obligations under the GDPR,” Geus said.

Blockchain use cases in the sandbox are expanding to various sectors. Source: Bird & Bird, OXYGY/European Commission

The dialogues examined how those contracts interact with existing EU frameworks, not just MiCA. Depending on their function and the degree of control retained by identifiable actors, smart contracts may trigger obligations ranging from cybersecurity source code reviews to operational resilience testing and conformity declarations.

“The question then becomes how to ensure those smart contracts are secure and GDPR compliant and how to test whether they meet the applicable regulatory frameworks. That is an area where further clarification, harmonization and standardization are needed,” Geus said.

Another focal point of the third cohort report is the qualification of services provided “in a fully decentralized manner without any intermediary” under MiCA.

MiCA references the term “fully decentralized” but doesn’t define it.

Like smart contracts, determining full decentralization in Europe requires further clarification. The report did attempt to lay out a checklist within the limits of how MiCA and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive are structured.

Many popular DeFi protocols display characteristics that disqualify them from being “fully decentralized.” Source: Bird & Bird, OXYGY/European Commission

Among those are identifiable fee recipients or entities capable of modifying the protocol, which may suggest the existence of an intermediary. Where such influence exists, MiCA is likely to apply, and authorization as a crypto service provider may be required.

Crypto in Europe’s legal architecture

The European Blockchain Regulatory Sandbox’s participation neither implies legal endorsement or regulatory approval nor does it grant derogations from applicable law.

By the third cohort, dialogues increasingly engaged horizontal legislation such as the GDPR and the Data Act. Projects were assessed not as isolated crypto experiments, but as embedded digital systems interacting with financial, cybersecurity and data governance frameworks.

Johannes Wirtz, partner at Bird & Bird’s finance regulation group, observed that regulators involved in the dialogues demonstrated deeper familiarity with crypto than expected.

“This was actually something which surprised me in certain regards because you always had this assumption that they are more or less bound to the old world, but they have their innovation departments, which are really good at identifying the issues,” Wirtz said.

If the early criticism of European policy assumed that law would constrain experimentation, Bird & Bird representatives claimed that structured dialogue clarifies how that perimeter applies in practice.

