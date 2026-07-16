The global task force said criminal networks are using stablecoins and developing proprietary tokens to evade asset freezes as countries struggle to enforce crypto AML rules.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned that criminals are increasingly exploiting stablecoins for illicit finance, with most identified onchain criminal activity now involving the dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies.

In its latest report published Thursday, the global anti-money laundering watchdog said criminal networks have also begun developing proprietary stablecoins designed to resist freezing and asset seizures.

The FATF urged jurisdictions to accelerate implementation of crypto AML standards as illicit actors exploit regulatory gaps.

The findings come from the FATF’s latest annual review of countries’ implementation of its AML standards for cryptocurrencies. While 83% of surveyed jurisdictions have adopted the Travel Rule into law, up from 73% a year earlier, FATF said many have yet to translate those legal frameworks into effective supervision and enforcement.

The FATF Travel Rule requires financial institutions and virtual asset service providers to share sender and receiver information for cross-border payments and crypto transactions above a set threshold — with a baseline of $1,000 or 1,000 euros — to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The report also warned that jurisdictions continue to struggle with offshore crypto service providers and assessing risks associated with DeFi, which it said could become a growing regulatory blind spot.