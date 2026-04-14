Kevin Warsh, US President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve to replace Chair Jerome Powell, has reported millions of dollars in assets ahead of his confirmation hearing, including investments in crypto and AI companies.

In a filing with the US Office of Government Ethics, Warsh reported Excepted Investment Funds (EIFs) in Compound, Dapper Labs, Kinetic, as well as AI companies Delphi, Conversion, Factory, Glue and others ahead of his confirmation hearing in the Senate.

While the prospective Fed chair’s assets amounted to more than $100 million, none of his crypto and AI investments included a value range, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Sample of Kevin Warsh’s asset disclosure forms. Source: US Office of Government Ethics

It’s unclear why the value of the crypto and AI investments were not included in the disclosures, but the ethics’ office rules do not require reporting for assets under $1,000. Among the biggest disclosures were more than $50 million in the Juggernaut Fund and more than $10 million in income from consulting fees for Duquesne Family Office, the investment firm of Stanley Druckenmiller.

Trump announced Warsh as his pick to lead the US central bank in January, but only formally advanced his name to the Senate in March following numerous threats to oust Powell. Whoever heads the Fed has significant influence over US financial policy, including federal interest rates.

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Powell’s second four-year term as chair ends on May 15, but it’s unclear when the Senate Banking Committee will consider Warsh’s nomination to replace the Fed chair. As of Tuesday, the committee had not publicly announced a hearing on the matter, but reports suggested lawmakers could vote as early as next week.

Trump still hasn’t announced key nominations for financial agencies

While the Senate Banking Committee may soon consider Warsh’s nomination, Trump has not signaled that he plans to announce additional picks for commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), both of which have empty leadership seats at a crucial time for digital asset regulation.

The SEC currently has only three out of five commissioners in its leadership — all Republicans — while another Republican, Michael Selig, is the sole commissioner at the CFTC, where four remaining slots are unfilled. Both regulatory agencies are expected to play significant roles in digital asset regulation should the Senate pass a crypto market structure bill that has been stalled in the chamber since July 2025.

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