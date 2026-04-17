Flow Capital Partners is planning to tokenize its private credit fund through Singapore-based DigiFT, Bloomberg reported Friday, as the Hong Kong credit manager looks to tap blockchain-based distribution for its next capital raise.

According to the report, Flow Capital plans to bring its $150 million private credit fund on the blockchain through Singapore-based tokenization platform DigiFT by the end of April, seeking to raise an additional $30 million in tokenized shares by the end of 2026, Jacky Tian, chief investment officer of Flow Capital, said.

The $30 million raise is part of the company’s plans to expand the size of the fund to $250 million with a target net return of 12%. The fund launched in mid 2025, with $125 million in seed capital, according to the company. Cointelegraph has approached Flow Capital and DigiFT for comment.

The move adds to a growing push to use tokenization as a distribution channel for traditional credit products.

Some of the largest TradFi companies have announced similar tokenization initiatives, including asset manager BlackRock, which launched its BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a tokenized treasury fund on Ethereum, in March 2024. Investment banking giant JPMorgan also launched its tokenized money-market fund, My OnChain Net Yield Fund (MONY), on Ethereum in December 2025.

However, industry leaders have raised misconceptions tied to the liquidity of tokenized assets.

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Executives warn tokenization isn’t liquidity

Oya Celiktemur, Ondo Finance sales director for Europe, said tokenization doesn’t magically make hard-to-trade assets liquid.

“I think there’s still this idea that tokenizing something illiquid will somehow magically make it a liquid asset, which is just not true,” said Celiktemur, speaking during a panel discussion at Paris Blockchain Week 2026.

Francesco Ranieri Fabracci, head of tokenization expansion at Tether, made a similar point, arguing that tokenizing an asset won’t make it liquid, but added that some instruments, including bonds, money market funds and stablecoin, will likely see consistent liquidity on blockchain rails.

Tokenized RWA value, all-time chart. Source: RWA.XYZ

The total value of tokenized assets rose 9.6% during the past 30 days to $29.9 billion on Friday, data from RWA.xyz shows.

Tokenized US treasury debt was the largest sector with $13.7 billion in value, followed by commodities with $5.4 billion and asset-backed credit with $3.2 billion.

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