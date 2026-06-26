Framework’s portfolio includes Hyperliquid, Plasma and Aave

Source: Framework Ventures
Cointelegraph approached Framework for details regarding the latest fund, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
Framework Ventures was founded in 2019, when it launched its first crypto fund, focusing on backing early decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.
Its portfolio includes major crypto platforms such as Aave, Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Jito Labs and Plasma, according to the company’s website.
Framework Ventures’ portfolio. Source: Framework Ventures
The company says it has invested across multiple market cycles, focusing on founders building infrastructure and products in emerging digital asset markets.
Framework raised a $100 million second fund in 2021 and a $400 million third fund in 2022, both focused primarily on crypto investments.
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