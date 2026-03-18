The FTX Recovery Trust, which oversees the distribution of funds to creditors and former customers of the failed crypto exchange, announced on Wednesday that it will distribute $2.2 billion to creditors on March 31, 2026.

Eligible creditors will receive their funds through their chosen distribution provider within one to three business days, according to an announcement from the Trust.

The fourth distribution includes a 18% payout for Dotcom Customer claims, a 5% distribution for US Customer Entitlement Claims and a 15% distribution for both General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims.

Convenience claims will receive a 120% reimbursement under the recovery plan, according to the announcement.

Following the fourth round of distributions, about $10 billion will have been paid out to creditors and former customers of the exchange. The fifth round of payments is scheduled for May 29, 2026, according to the trust.

The reimbursements could effect crypto prices in the short term if creditors and former customers of the FTX exchange, which collapsed in 2022, invest the recovery funds in digital assets.

Related: Court sets deadline for US to address Bankman-Fried’s new trial motion

FTX recovers billions in payouts, but creditors say it isn’t nearly enough

The FTX Recovery Estate began creditor payments in February 2025, with a $1.2 billion payment, followed by a $5 billion distribution the following May. The third round of creditor payments was distributed in September 2025 and totaled $1.6 billion.

Despite the billions of dollars recovered, creditors and former customers of the FTX exchange say they were short-changed by the recovery plan.

Creditors and former customers were reimbursed according to crypto asset values at the petition date in 2022, when legal action was taken against the exchange by creditors and customers.

Crypto asset values were much lower when the petition was filed, with Bitcoin (BTC) then trading at about $16,871, and Ether (ETH) at about $1,258.

“FTX creditors are not whole,” FTX creditor and creditor advocate Sunil Kavuri said in response to the reimbursement plan.

Convicted founder “SBF” pursues appeal, prison change

The latest effort to make victims whole comes amid appeal efforts by Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison following his 2023 conviction related to the misuse of customer funds.



He has posted to his X account using a proxy, often praising US President Donald Trump’s actions in the country’s conflict with Iran and his approach to regulating digital assets. Many experts speculate that the former CEO is lobbying the president for a pardon, but Trump reportedly said in January that he would not consider it.



As of Wednesday, Bankman-Fried was housed at the Federal Correctional Institution Terminal Island in the Los Angeles area. However, a Monday court filing by his mother claimed that he would be relocated “sometime in the next couple of weeks.”

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