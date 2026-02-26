Lawyers representing the US government in the case against Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried have two weeks to respond to the former FTX CEO’s motion for a new criminal trial.

In a Wednesday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan said that the US government shall respond by March 11 to SBF’s motion for a new trial. The former FTX CEO, who was convicted of seven felony counts in 2023 and later sentenced to 25 years in prison, requested a new trial earlier this month, claiming that new witness testimony could help bolster his case.

Bankman-Fried, once revered by many as one of the most prominent faces representing the crypto and blockchain industry, was at the center of the controversy around the collapse of FTX. He stepped down as CEO in November 2022, later facing criminal charges in the US for the misuse of user funds.

After Kaplan ordered the former CEO to serve 25 years in prison in March 2024, SBF’s lawyers filed to appeal the conviction and sentence. As of Thursday, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit had not reached a ruling on the filing.

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, who testified against SBF at trial as part of a plea deal with US authorities, was released in January, having spent 440 days in US custody. Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, was sentenced to more than seven years and remains incarcerated at the time of publication.

Is Bankman-Fried angling for a presidential pardon?

Although the former CEO was largely silent on social media for his first year in prison, Bankman-Fried later began posting messages supporting US President Donald Trump and challenging information about the collapse of FTX.

In March 2025, SBF gave an interview to political commentator Tucker Carlson — a move that reportedly led to his transfer to a federal correctional institution — claiming that he had better relationships with Republicans than Democrats.

This year, he has posted several times to X, claiming that there had been “political bias” in his case. Bankman-Fried praised Trump’s actions in “standing up” to such bias, while also criticizing Kaplan for overseeing the civil defamation case brought against the then-presidential candidate in 2023.

However, despite Bankman-Fried’s efforts and speculation by many in the crypto industry, the White House has repeatedly said that Trump is not considering a pardon for the former CEO, both in a January New York Times interview and according to a Tuesday report by Fortune. Trump has pardoned several figures in the crypto and blockchain industry since taking office, including former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht.

