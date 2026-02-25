The board of directors for GD Culture Group (GDC), a publicly listed holding company focused on digital marketing and AI, on Wednesday authorized the company to sell Bitcoin (BTC) from its corporate treasury to pay for a share buyback program.

The move appears to be a reversal of a May 2025 decision to build a cryptocurrency reserve of Bitcoin and Official Trump Coin (TRUMP).

Wednesday’s authorization allows the company to sell the BTC from its treasury in “one or more transactions,” and the company is not under an obligation to sell any amount of BTC, according to GDC’s announcement

In February, the company announced a stock buyback program of up to $100 million of its shares for a period of six months.

Shares of GDC traded up more than 24% by Wednesday’s close at $4.13 apiece, according to Yahoo Finance.

Shares of GDC rose on Wednesday, following the announcement from the board of directors. Source: Yahoo Finance

The announcement came amid a broad crypto market downturn, which dragged the price of BTC down as low as $60,000, more than 50% from its all-time high above $126,000; the market rout has negatively impacted Bitcoin treasury companies.

GDC climbs the treasury ranks in a matter of months, but entered near the market top

GDC purchased 7,500 BTC through an $875 million acquisition of Pallas Capital Holding in September 2025, when BTC was trading between $109,000 and $117,000. Shares of the company plunged about 28% in response to the deal.

GDC is the 15th largest BTC treasury company by Bitcoin holdings, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries, but is down about 41% on its BTC investment.

GDC ranks as the 15th-largest Bitcoin treasury company by BTC holdings. Source: BitcoinTreasuries

The company has a multiple on net asset value (mNAV) of 0.42; mNAV is a critical metric for Bitcoin treasury companies, calculated by dividing the market capitalization of the company by the dollar value of its BTC holdings.

Despite the market drawdown, the company’s 7,500 BTC treasury is valued at about $517.5 million using the market price at the time of publication; this is more than double GDC’s market cap of about $236.7 million, following today’s stock surge.

