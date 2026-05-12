JPMorgan sued over ties to Goliath

Christopher Delgado, the former Goliath Ventures CEO charged with fraud and money laundering, has publicly apologized to investors of what US prosecutors allege is a Ponzi scheme.

Christopher Delgado, the former CEO of Goliath Ventures, has publicly apologized to investors for what US prosecutors allege was a $328 million crypto investment Ponzi scheme.

“They put their trust in me, and I failed them,” Delgado told ABC-affiliated television station WFTV in an interview aired on Monday. Delgado said he wanted to publicly explain what happened “from beginning to end” and express “how sorry I am.”

Delgado claimed that he voluntarily returned to the US to face charges of fraud and money laundering brought by the Orlando US Attorney’s Office on Feb. 20. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

He has been accused of soliciting victims into investing substantial sums of money under false and fraudulent promises of monthly returns generated through crypto liquidity pools. WFTV reported that investors ranged from nurses and teachers to firefighters and retirees.

Christopher Delgado speaking in an interview with WFTV. Source: WFTV

Delgado said Goliath was paying people “an astronomical amount of money” when questioned on how the company allegedly used millions of dollars in investor funds.

The US Attorney’s Office alleged that Delgado ran Goliath as a Ponzi scheme between January 2023 and January 2026 and used some of the funds to purchase four properties in Florida valued at a combined $14.5 million.

The investor funds were also allegedly used to pay for “Goliath’s extravagant business gatherings, Christmas parties, and luxury travel accommodations,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

It claimed one investor lost around $720,000 despite promises from Goliath that he would get a guaranteed return and that his investment could be returned at any time.

WFTV said Delgado is currently on bail, wearing an ankle monitor while confined to his 11,000 square foot estate that was allegedly purchased with investor funds.

Delgado’s 11,000 square foot estate in Florida. Source: WFTV

Delgado claimed there was only $160,000 left in the Goliath Ventures bank account around the time of his arrest.

Delgado said that he didn’t act alone and that he is cooperating with federal law enforcement to provide information about what he claimed is his former colleagues’ involvement in the alleged Ponzi scheme.

JPMorgan sued over ties to Goliath

In March, investors sued Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase, claiming it helped facilitate fund flows to Goliath.

Related: California man jailed for 78 months over $250M crypto theft conspiracy

A proposed class lawsuit claimed that JPMorgan knew, by virtue of its Know Your Customer obligations, that Goliath was operating as a private equity-style cryptocurrency investment pool despite not being licensed to offer or sell those types of investment products.

The investors alleged that $253 million was deposited into a JPMorgan bank account between January 2023 and June 2025, with roughly $123 million later transferred to Goliath wallets at Coinbase.

Last month, a Florida federal court judge extended the deadline for prosecutors to file an indictment against Delgado to June 26.

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