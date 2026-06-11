Hungary’s 2025 crypto rules threatened traders with prison time 

Hungary’s officials speaking at a press conference. Source: Péter Magyar/YouTube
The restrictions stemmed from a legislative package passed in 2025 that amended Hungary’s Criminal Code and its Act VII of 2024 on the crypto market, known as the Crypto Act.
Under the amendments that took effect on July 1, 2025, exchanging crypto may be carried out only with a compliance certificate issued by an authorized crypto asset conversion validation service provider.
Transactions lacking that certificate were treated as “unauthorised crypto-transactions,” with linked asset transfers deemed invalid and unable to produce legal effect.
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The framework also created a new type of entity, a crypto conversion validation service provider, which required authorization from Hungary’s Supervisory Authority of Regulated Activities.
These providers were tasked with checking the origin of crypto assets, identifying wallet or device ownership, assessing user profiles and verifying transactions against external databases before issuing compliance certificates.
A highlighted excerpt of Hungary’s updated Criminal Code with the new penalties for using unauthorized crypto exchanges. Source: National Legislation Database of Hungary
Individuals or entities exchanging crypto worth between 5 million Hungarian forint and 50 million forint (about $16,000 to $160,000) through an unauthorized exchange service could face up to two years in prison.
Penalties increased to five years for transactions between 50 million forint and 500 million forint, and up to eight years for transactions above 500 million forint.
The crypto reversal comes after Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary election, which ended the 16-year rule of longtime nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and brought Peter Magyar’s pro-European Tisza Party into government, with the new administration moving to ease tensions after years of conflict between Hungary and the EU.
With additional reporting from Zoltan Vardai
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