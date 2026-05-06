AI and Bitcoin mining increasingly compete for power 

Hut 8's stock surged following news of a $9.8 billion deal. Source: Yahoo Finance
The company’s diversification into AI and energy infrastructure comes amid an industry-wide pivot away from crypto mining, as public crypto mining companies struggle with high costs and declining revenues.
Related: Bitcoin miner Core Scientific shifts to AI with 1.5GW data center push
The shift to AI threatens the Bitcoin mining industry, according to crypto trader and market analyst Ran Neuner.
“Both industries compete for the same thing: electricity,” Neuner said, adding, “right now, AI is willing to pay much more for it.”
Mining companies can make anywhere between $57 and $129 per MW securing the blockchain, compared to between $200 and $500 per MW for AI infrastructure, he said.
Revenue comparison for Bitcoin mining and AI hosting. Source: Ran Neuner
As miners shift their focus to more profitable AI ventures, the total amount of computing power dedicated to securing the Bitcoin blockchain declines, making the network easier to attack, Neuner said.
The need for massive amounts of energy to power high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI workloads, has driven demand for nuclear energy generation.
Since 2024, several AI hyperscaling companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta have announced nuclear energy deals to power their AI infrastructure.
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