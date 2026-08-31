Crypto project spend on token buybacks, year-to-date leading up to Aug. 25. Source: Allium Labs, Financial Times.
The Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Pump.fun (PUMP) tokens have outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market decline so far in 2026.
HYPE rose 145% and PUMP rose 109% year-to-date, while Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 10% and the total crypto market capitalization declined by 11.9% during the same period, according to TradingView data.
HYPE, PUMP, BTC, Total Crypto Market Cap, year-to-date chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Hyperliquid spends about 99% of its revenue on token buybacks. Hyperliquid reported $169 million in second-quarter revenue on Aug. 6 and directed $141 million toward HYPE buybacks.
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Pump.Fun allocates about 50% of its net protocol revenue for token repurchases. The memecoin launchpad currently boasts $420 million in annualized revenue, based on the average daily revenue of the past 90 days.
Crypto valuations could double in the next two years as protocols increasingly use revenue to fund token buybacks and burns, hence returning more value to investors, said Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan earlier in August.
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