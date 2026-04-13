Financial institutions have “accelerated” their participation in crypto markets this year, while retail investors have pulled out, said Exodus CEO JP Richardson on Sunday.

“This might be the first cycle in crypto history where institutions are in a bull market, and retail doesn’t even know it,” the crypto executive said.

Richardson cited a few examples, such as the stablecoin market capitalization all-time high this year, Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin (BTC) ETF launch, Schwab starting a waitlist for spot Bitcoin trading, Franklin Templeton announcing a crypto division and Fannie Mae accepting Bitcoin-backed mortgages.

“In 2018 and 2022, institutions pulled out with retail. This time, they accelerated,” he said.

This shift could signal that crypto has evolved from volatile, retail-driven hype cycles to a more mature, institution-led market with steadier accumulation, deeper liquidity and reduced reliance on emotional spikes or panic selling.

Cost of living crisis keeping retail away

MN Fund founder and crypto YouTuber Michaël van de Poppe echoed the sentiment in an X post on Sunday, stating, “It’s super clear that retail isn’t interested in crypto.”

“Almost everyone has a hard time paying their bills on a monthly basis,” he added, referring to the escalating cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures.

“That’s why this cycle won’t be the retail cycle. It’s the institutional cycle and will take longer.”

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CryptoQuant analyst “Darkfost” noted that retail activity hit a nine-year low earlier this month, reporting that inflows from small accounts with less than 1 BTC reached a record low on Binance.

“Retail investors are clearly absent from the market,” he said.

The analyst added that some retail investors may have recently left the crypto market to move into equities and commodities, which have also delivered strong performances.

Retail trading activity on Binance has dried up. Source: Darkfost

Near-term sentiment remains fragile

CoinEx exchange chief analyst Jeff Ko told Cointelegraph on Monday that near-term sentiment “remains fragile and heavily macro-driven, especially by oil, the dollar, and inflation expectations.”

“At this stage, the move still looks more like a macro risk premium overwhelming the near-term bid than a genuine deterioration in crypto appetite.”

He said he was more confident over the medium term, adding, “I do not expect oil prices to remain elevated given the underlying supply-demand fundamentals.”

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