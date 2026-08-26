Source: SEC
Kalshi announced a $1 billion Series F funding round in early May at a $22 billion valuation.
The Form D does not state whether the reported offering is the Series F. Cointelegraph contacted Kalshi for clarification but had not received a response by publication.
The filing comes as Kalshi faces legal challenges from US states over its offerings. In mid-August, a Washington state judge ordered the platform to stop offering a broad range of event contracts in the state, rejecting Kalshi’s argument that federal law overrides the state’s gambling laws.
Related: NYC council announces probe into ‘predatory marketing practices’ on prediction markets