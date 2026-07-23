Kazakhstan plans to require miners to meet strict infrastructure standards and transfer part of their mined crypto assets to a state-backed reserve under new rules.

Kazakhstan, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining hubs, approved a new framework for large-scale crypto mining that links access to electricity with contributions to a state-backed digital asset reserve.

The government approved rules for strategic digital mining on July 18, Kazakhstan-based news outlet Zakon.kz reported Wednesday, citing Government Resolution No. 638 published in the PRG.kz legal database.

The rules define strategic digital mining as a framework that gives miners access to electricity quotas at regulated tariffs in exchange for transferring part of their mined crypto assets to Astana Hub, a government-backed technology cluster.

Kazakhstan ranked fifth globally by Bitcoin mining activity in the Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report published in April 2025.

New rules set higher bar for strategic miners

Under the new framework, miners seeking strategic status must meet strict infrastructure requirements before receiving approval.

According to Zakon.kz, applicants need to own a digital mining data center with at least 150 megawatts (MW) of capacity and use mining hardware where each unit has a minimum computing power of 150 terahashes per second (TH/s).

Kazakhstan ranked fifth globally by Bitcoin mining activity. Source: Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

The rules also require miners to have qualified technical staff, repair facilities at their data centers, multiple internet service contracts and be up to date on required tax and other payments. The government resolution will enter into force on Aug. 1, 2026, according to Zakon.kz.

Miners must transfer part of mined assets

Approved miners must sign agreements with Astana Hub’s autonomous cluster fund and buy electricity from eligible power-generating companies under the new framework.

The rules require miners to transfer part of their mined crypto assets to a reserve mechanism, but they do not specify the share. Local media reports cited a 10% transfer rate, though Cointelegraph could not independently verify that figure.

Source: National Business Kazakhstan/Telegram

The new mining rules build on Kazakhstan’s broader push to develop state-backed digital asset infrastructure. In September 2025, Kazakhstan launched the Alem Crypto Fund, a state-backed vehicle focused on long-term digital asset reserves, with its first investment involving BNB through a partnership with Binance Kazakhstan.

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The country has also moved toward wider crypto adoption through regulated financial services. In July 2026, Alatau City Bank and Binance Kazakhstan launched Crypto Pay, a service allowing users to make crypto payments through QR codes and point-of-sale terminals connected to the bank’s acquiring network.

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