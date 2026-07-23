Kazakhstan ranked fifth globally by Bitcoin mining activity. Source: Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.
The rules also require miners to have qualified technical staff, repair facilities at their data centers, multiple internet service contracts and be up to date on required tax and other payments. The government resolution will enter into force on Aug. 1, 2026, according to Zakon.kz.
Approved miners must sign agreements with Astana Hub’s autonomous cluster fund and buy electricity from eligible power-generating companies under the new framework.
The rules require miners to transfer part of their mined crypto assets to a reserve mechanism, but they do not specify the share. Local media reports cited a 10% transfer rate, though Cointelegraph could not independently verify that figure.
Source: National Business Kazakhstan/Telegram
The new mining rules build on Kazakhstan’s broader push to develop state-backed digital asset infrastructure. In September 2025, Kazakhstan launched the Alem Crypto Fund, a state-backed vehicle focused on long-term digital asset reserves, with its first investment involving BNB through a partnership with Binance Kazakhstan.
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The country has also moved toward wider crypto adoption through regulated financial services. In July 2026, Alatau City Bank and Binance Kazakhstan launched Crypto Pay, a service allowing users to make crypto payments through QR codes and point-of-sale terminals connected to the bank’s acquiring network.
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