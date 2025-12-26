Memecoins go from Christmas cheer to cold reality, sinking 65% in a year

Memecoins are trading near year-end lows, marking a sharp reversal from the speculative peak reached in Christmas 2024.

Memecoins fell 65% over the year to a market capitalization of $35 billion on Dec. 19, their lowest level of 2025, according to CoinMarketCap data. They retraced some losses on Friday, rising to about $36 billion.

Last year, memecoins thrived on Christmas Day, recording about $100 billion in valuation, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The memecoin sector’s trading volume fell alongside its value, dropping 72% over the year to $3.05 trillion, as crypto’s retail investing trends moved away from highly speculative assets.

Memecoins have historically acted as a temperature check for retail traders’ risk appetite. The collapse of the sector’s market cap signals a more cautious market environment where capital is harder to attract.

Memecoin sector’s one-year market capitalization chart. Source CoinMarketCap

How politics shaped the memecoin sector’s rise and fall

Political narratives were a major driver behind memecoins’ explosive growth in 2024, turning the sector into a proxy for election-driven speculation.

According to CoinGecko, enthusiasm around the US presidential race helped push memecoin valuations to record highs, as election-themed tokens dominated social media, launchpads and onchain activities.

That political momentum, however, drove the sector's decline further into 2025. High-profile launches tied to political figures, including US President Donald Trump's memecoin token and Argentina President Javier Milei-linked Libra, marked a turning point.

CoinGecko added that sharp price collapses and insider activity undermined confidence and shifted the sentiment into skepticism.

NFTs hit 2025 lows in December

Apart from memecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), another speculative crypto sector, also saw a sharp dip in valuations in December.

CoinGecko data showed that NFTs fell to $2.5 billion in December, their lowest level in 2025. This matched the 72% decline by memecoins from a peak of $9.2 billion in January.

According to NFT data tracker CryptoSlam, activity also fell, as the amount of weekly sellers fell below 100,000 for the first time since April 2021.

