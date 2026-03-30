Midas has raised a $50 million Series A round to build what it describes as an “instant liquidity layer” for tokenized assets, according to a company blog post on Monday. The round was led by RRE and Creandum, with participation from Framework Ventures, Franklin Templeton and Coinbase Ventures.

The German tokenization startup says the funding will be used to scale what it calls its Open Liquidity Architecture, anchored by a Midas Staked Liquidity (MSL) facility designed to enable instant, atomic redemptions for tokenized assets without settlement risk or reliance on external market makers.

The raise comes as crypto venture funding rebounds unevenly. Total crypto fundraising climbed nearly 50% year-on-year between March 2025 and March 2026, according to Messari data. The number of individual deals fell, yet venture capital concentrated larger checks into fewer projects.

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Within that trend, infrastructure for tokenized Treasuries and other real-world asset (RWA) yields has emerged as a key theme, attracting over $2.5 billion in funding in 2025. But while issuance has grown, Midas says that tokenized assets still lack utility, arguing that many products can be minted but are hard to exit at scale.

Midas raises $50 million Series A. Source: Midas

Liquidity bottleneck in tokenized markets

Founded in 2024, Midas’s broader pitch is that liquidity, rather than issuance, remains the primary bottleneck for tokenized finance, and the company is betting that solving redemptions can accelerate the shift of capital markets onto blockchain infrastructure.

Research by the International Organization of Securities Commissions found that many RWA tokens still face low secondary market liquidity and fragmented trading across chains and venues, arguing that no single architecture is likely to resolve those structural frictions on its own.

Platforms such as Ondo Finance and Maple Finance are also targeting this space, offering tokenized Treasurys and credit products that cater to institutional investors and provide their own liquidity solutions.

Cointelegraph reached out to Midas for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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