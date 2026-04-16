Morgan Stanley’s new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has just surpassed the WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (WBTC) in total net inflows, despite launching just over a week ago.

The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) added $19.3 million of investor inflows on Wednesday, bringing its total net inflow to $103 million.

The figure has now passed WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund’s (WBTC) total net inflow of $86 million, which it had been accumulating since launching in January 2024, Farside Investors data shows.

More asset managers are looking to push into the growing Bitcoin ETF space. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs, a former crypto critic, filed with the SEC to launch its own Bitcoin-linked ETF.

Flow data for the US spot Bitcoin ETFs since March 30. Source: Farside Investors



The Morgan Stanley spot Bitcoin ETF product launched on April 8 at a market-low fee of 0.14%, undercutting the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) by one base point.

It joined 11 other spot Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) — the current market leader with $64.3 billion in net inflows and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund at $10.9 billion.

MSBT’s other competitors include Bitcoin ETFs issued by Bitwise, ARK 21Shares and Grayscale.

Continuing momentum could also see Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF surpass Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO), Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF (BRRR) and the Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC), which have accumulated net inflows of $245 million, $326 million and $375 million, respectively.

The average lifespan of ETFs is shrinking

A Bloomberg report from April 2 found that the average lifespan of ETFs fell from 4.66 years in 2024 to about 3.5 years in 2025.

Over 40 ETFs have also been liquidated in the first two months of 2026, though none of those include any notable crypto ETFs.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs could eventually be larger than gold ETFs: Analyst

The ETFs that were liquidated across the first two months of 2026 had an average lifespan of 21 months, half that of the ETFs that were liquidated in 2025.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart predicted in December that many crypto exchange-traded products would be liquidated by the end of 2027 due to a lack of demand.

At the time, over 126 ETP applications were awaiting an outcome from the SEC.

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