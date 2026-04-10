Investors piled $269.3 million into BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust on Thursday, in its best-performing day since early March, around the time the US-Iran war started to kick into high gear.

The inflows helped to end two days of net outflows among the 12 US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recorded a net inflow of $358.1 million.

Bitcoin ETF inflows are just one way to gauge retail and institutional demand for Bitcoin.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) brought in the second most inflows at $53.3 million, while the new Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) was the next biggest contributor, recording $14.9 million on its second day of trading, according to data from Farside Investors.

The Bitcoin ETFs issued by Bitwise and ARK 21Shares saw $11.7 million and $4.8 million worth of inflows, while Franklin Templeton and VanEck’s Bitcoin products tallied around $2 million.



Flow data for the US spot Bitcoin ETFs since March 23. Source: Farside Investors



BlackRock’s IBIT has now seen $1.5 billion worth of net inflows this year, withstanding a broader crypto market pullback, which has seen Bitcoin’s price fall from a 2026 high of $97,000 to $72,100 at the time of writing.

BlackRock’s digital assets head, Robert Mitchnick, said in March that investors of BlackRock’s IBIT have shown to be “disproportionately long-term buy and hold” investors — even when there’s been strong selling pressure elsewhere in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

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Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s digital asset head, Amy Oldenburg, noted in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday that MSBT was the institutional bank’s best-performing ETF launch ever.

“This is just the first of a long roadmap of new products on the asset management side,” Oldenburg said.

Morgan Stanley has also filed to list a staked Ether (ETH) ETF and Solana (SOL) ETF.

With the latest day of inflows, US spot Bitcoin ETFs are now close to tipping back to a year-to-date net inflow.

The Bitcoin ETFs finished 2025 at $56.59 billion in net inflows and are currently at $56.51 billion, meaning that they’re just $80 million away from clawing back to their inflow figures at the start of the year.

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