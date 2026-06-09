Stablecoin reserves signal dry powder

Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent performance may be less about crypto market weakness and more about its position at the front of the risk curve. Asset management firm Bitwise said that BTC often acts as a “canary in the macro coal mine,” responding to shifts in liquidity and financial conditions before traditional markets. With equities now showing similar signs of strain, the firm sees Bitcoin's move as part of a wider risk-off adjustment.

Global liquidity and interest rates stay in focus: Bitwise

Bitwise said that Bitcoin and Ether reached cycle lows of $58,000 and $1,507, respectively, as other global risk assets faced mounting pressure. The Nasdaq recorded its sharpest daily decline of 5% in months, and South Korea’s KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index), its benchmark stock index, triggered a temporary trading halt after a steep sell-off led by semiconductor stocks.

The shift followed stronger-than-expected US labor market data, which reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve easing. Higher-for-longer interest rate expectations kept the 10-year US Treasury yields higher and weighed on growth-sensitive assets. The US 10-year yield held near 4.53% on Tuesday after touching 4.68% last month, its highest level in a year.

Bitwise pointed to a recurring pattern in which Bitcoin weakens months before equities. Unlike traditional markets, BTC trades continuously and reacts quickly to changes in liquidity conditions.

BTC price, NASDAQ, and Global M2 liquidity. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A chart comparing Bitcoin, the Nasdaq, and Global M2 liquidity highlights the divergence. Global M2 has climbed to roughly $122.6 trillion, up steadily over the past year, while Bitcoin has retraced sharply from its $126,000 highs.

If Bitcoin is acting as a macro canary, its correction may be telling a different story than a simple risk-off move. BTC has already undergone a significant repricing while global liquidity continues to expand. That leaves open the possibility that Bitcoin is further along in the adjustment process than equities, particularly if liquidity conditions improve later in the cycle.

Related: Bitcoin price slips toward $62K local lows as bear-market history keeps repeating

Stablecoin reserves signal dry powder

Onchain data is offering a different perspective on crypto market liquidity. Independent market analyst Maartunn highlighted that the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) relative strength index (RSI) has dropped to an oversold reading of 13.

Stablecoin supply ratio (SSR) RSI. Source: CryptoQuant

The SSR measures Bitcoin’s market capitalization relative to the market value of major stablecoins such as Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). Lower readings indicate larger stablecoin balances relative to Bitcoin’s valuation, pointing to a substantial buying power sitting on the sidelines.

Historically, similar SSR RSI readings have appeared near accumulation zones and were followed by periods of stronger price performance once liquidity returned to the market.

All stablecoins exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant

Exchange reserve data also points to a sizeable liquidity pool. Combined reserves of major stablecoins on exchanges currently stand near $72 billion, led by $57.7 billion in USDT (USDT) and $12 billion in USDC. The total has eased from late-2025 peaks above $80 billion, though balances remain elevated by historical standards. That leaves a significant amount of capital positioned on exchanges as Bitcoin trades near the lower end of its recent range at $62,000.

Related: Bitcoin bottom? These four charts hint at BTC price dropping to $50K