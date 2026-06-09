Stablecoin reserves signal dry powder

BTC price, NASDAQ, and Global M2 liquidity. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
A chart comparing Bitcoin, the Nasdaq, and Global M2 liquidity highlights the divergence. Global M2 has climbed to roughly $122.6 trillion, up steadily over the past year, while Bitcoin has retraced sharply from its $126,000 highs.
If Bitcoin is acting as a macro canary, its correction may be telling a different story than a simple risk-off move. BTC has already undergone a significant repricing while global liquidity continues to expand. That leaves open the possibility that Bitcoin is further along in the adjustment process than equities, particularly if liquidity conditions improve later in the cycle.
Related: Bitcoin price slips toward $62K local lows as bear-market history keeps repeating
Onchain data is offering a different perspective on crypto market liquidity. Independent market analyst Maartunn highlighted that the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) relative strength index (RSI) has dropped to an oversold reading of 13.
Stablecoin supply ratio (SSR) RSI. Source: CryptoQuant
The SSR measures Bitcoin’s market capitalization relative to the market value of major stablecoins such as Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). Lower readings indicate larger stablecoin balances relative to Bitcoin’s valuation, pointing to a substantial buying power sitting on the sidelines.
Historically, similar SSR RSI readings have appeared near accumulation zones and were followed by periods of stronger price performance once liquidity returned to the market.
All stablecoins exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant
Exchange reserve data also points to a sizeable liquidity pool. Combined reserves of major stablecoins on exchanges currently stand near $72 billion, led by $57.7 billion in USDT (USDT) and $12 billion in USDC. The total has eased from late-2025 peaks above $80 billion, though balances remain elevated by historical standards. That leaves a significant amount of capital positioned on exchanges as Bitcoin trades near the lower end of its recent range at $62,000.
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