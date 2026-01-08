Morgan Stanley has plans to launch a digital asset wallet in 2026 as the financial services giant continues expanding its crypto investment product offerings to clients.

The wallet is built to support cryptocurrencies and real-world tokenized assets (RWAs), including stocks, bonds and real estate, with plans to support more assets over time, according to Barron's.

In September, the company announced that it would allow users of the E*Trade brokerage platform, which it owns, to trade cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Ether (ETH) in 2026.

The total value of tokenized real-world assets is broken down by asset class. Source: RWA.XYZ

Cointelegraph reached out to Morgan Stanley for comment but had not received a response at time of publication.

The announcements show that crypto and blockchain technology are gaining widespread adoption from established financial institutions in the traditional finance world.

Related: Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF could offer strategic value beyond inflows, analysts say

Morgan Stanley pushes further into cryptosphere

Morgan Stanley announced several crypto-related developments for 2026, including several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings.

The company filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday to issue spot BTC and SOL ETFs, which would be “passive” investment funds tracking the spot price of these cryptocurrencies by holding them.

Morgan Stanley also filed for a staked Ether ETF on Tuesday that would hold spot ETH while staking an undisclosed portion of the fund’s ETH to earn staking income.

Morgan Stanley’s S-1 form for an Ethereum ETF. Source: SEC

Staking is the process of pledging or locking up tokens to secure proof-of-stake blockchain networks, which can either be done directly as a validator processing transactions or through third-party delegation with a staking services provider.

Users who stake tokens are paid in the token of the blockchain they are securing — not fiat currencies or stablecoins.

Morgan Stanley initially offered crypto investment products to wealthy clients with at least $1.5 million in investible assets. In October, the company pivoted to allow all clients to invest in crypto products.



The company began recommending “conservative” crypto allocations in October. Morgan Stanley analysts recommended up to a 4% allocation for higher risk portfolios geared toward growth and a 2% allocation for “balanced risk” portfolios.



Magazine: Solana vs Ethereum ETFs, Facebook’s influence on Bitwise: Hunter Horsley