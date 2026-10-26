Kalshi event contract. Source: Kalshi
The US Supreme Court has been asked to review the New Jersey dispute, with 39 states and Washington, DC, supporting the petition. The National Football League, which has not entered into commercial partnerships with prediction market exchanges, also backed the petition, arguing that certain sports event contracts threaten game integrity because they are susceptible to manipulation. The justices have not yet agreed to hear the case.
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