S&P Dow Jones Indices has partnered with prediction market platform Kalshi in a deal that will allow the exchange to offer event contracts tied to the financial index provider’s benchmarks.

According to Monday’s announcement, Kalshi will become a preferred platform for contracts linked to S&P DJI indices, with settlement based on official index values published by the company.

S&P DJI will also explore developing indexes using Kalshi’s prediction market data, potentially tracking expectations around economic developments, political outcomes and sporting events. The gauges would use prices from Kalshi’s event contracts to measure market expectations about future outcomes, rather than tracking the performance of traditional financial assets.

The companies did not disclose a timeline for either initiative. S&P DJI did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for additional details.

Related: Utah AG sues Kalshi, pursues profits from prediction market company

The agreement follows moves by traditional financial market operators into prediction markets. Intercontinental Exchange, parent of the New York Stock Exchange, committed up to $2 billion to Polymarket in October 2025.

In March, Nasdaq filed to offer prediction market-style contracts tied to the Nasdaq 100 Index, before partnering with Kalshi in August to provide market surveillance technology.

S&P Global completes OpenZeppelin acquisition

S&P Dow Jones Indices parent, S&P Global, separately announced Monday that it completed its acquisition of blockchain security firm OpenZeppelin, expanding its risk assessment capabilities for digital assets. The deal was first announced in September and financial terms were not disclosed.

OpenZeppelin provides smart contract security audits and development tools. Its open-source contract libraries underpin more than $38 trillion in value transferred, while its security team has conducted over 900 engagements, according to S&P Global.

OpenZeppelin will continue operating as its own business unit under founder Demian Brener, who will report to Yann Le Pallec, president of S&P Global Ratings.

S&P Global has also expanded its digital asset risk assessment work beyond smart contract security. Earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings launched a framework for evaluating crypto lending vaults across six risk categories, including blockchain security, liquidity and governance.

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