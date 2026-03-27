Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), said Friday it completed a new $600 million direct cash investment in Polymarket, deepening its bet on prediction markets as a new area of growth for exchange operators.

The company also said it expects to purchase up to $40 million of Polymarket securities from existing holders, adding to its previously announced investment commitment made in October 2025.

In that earlier deal, ICE said it would invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket, marking one of the largest institutional moves into the prediction market sector. The latest transaction advances that arrangement, though terms for the new investment, including valuation, were not disclosed.

The deal signals ICE’s intention to expand its exposure to prediction markets, even as the sector faces evolving US regulatory scrutiny.

Polygon Labs says Polymarket scaling highlights infrastructure role

Aishwary Gupta, global head of business at Polygon Labs, said ICE’s latest investment reflects institutional attention toward onchain market platforms.

Gupta told Cointelegraph that Polymarket’s growth on Polygon shows how blockchain infrastructure is being used to support high-frequency, real-time market activity.

Related: Lawmakers push another bill to curb prediction market insider trading

“Intercontinental Exchange’s investment in Polymarket highlights the growing institutional interest in onchain market platforms,” Gupta said.

He said Polymarket’s growth on Polygon shows how blockchain infrastructure can support high levels of real-time market activity at scale.

Regulators in 11 states made moves against prediction markets

The news comes as prediction markets face increasing regulatory pressure across the US.

At least 11 states are pursuing legal action against prediction market platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.

Nevada has issued a temporary ban on Polymarket competitor Kalshi, while Arizona filed criminal charges alleging the platform operated an illegal gambling business. Several other states have sent cease-and-desist orders or are considering new legislation.

Polymarket recently updated its rules to more clearly prohibit trading on confidential information as lawmakers and critics raise concerns that prediction markets can be vulnerable to insider-style activity, especially around politics, sports and geopolitics.

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