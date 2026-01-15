Social media buzzed this week after Bitcoin blocks 932129 and 932167 were mined without an immediately visible pool tag, prompting speculation that a solo miner had struck it rich, a familiar “Bitcoin lottery” narrative that briefly captured the market’s attention.

The excitement, however, had less to do with the blocks themselves than with what their apparent mislabeling revealed about how Bitcoin mining attribution works. It also revealed how quickly assumptions can take hold.

Amid the speculation, NiceHash emerged as the miner behind both blocks. NiceHash operates a hashrate marketplace that connects miners with buyers of computing power, rather than running a traditional mining pool.

Because the blocks initially appeared untagged on mempool explorers, many observers assumed they had been mined independently by a solo miner. In reality, both blocks were mined by NiceHash as part of internal testing for a forthcoming product, the company confirmed.

In exclusive comments to Cointelegraph, Sasa Coh, CEO of NiceHash AG, said the misunderstanding stemmed from how block metadata was displayed rather than from any attempt to obscure attribution.

“The misconception here is only that the blocks were not labeled by mempool, though they were tagged with NiceHashMining,” Coh said. “We did not want to stir up any speculation.”

Coh confirmed that the blocks were mined during internal testing tied to a new product, though he declined to share technical details ahead of its launch.

“We cannot disclose any details yet, but we are working on a new set of products that are going to provide a full suite of functionalities on top of the existing marketplace,” he said.

NiceHash mined two more blocks on Thursday. Source: Blockchain.com

Block tags are metadata, not protocol guarantees. When a familiar tag doesn’t appear, the market can quickly jump to incorrect conclusions. This episode underscores how much Bitcoin narrative formation still depends on assumptions rather than verifiable onchain signals.

Solo mining is still possible, but not typical

The brief “lucky miner” narrative also reignited discussion around solo mining, a setup in which an individual miner works independently rather than contributing hashpower to a pool. While solo miners receive the full block reward if successful, payouts are highly unpredictable due to the probabilistic nature of mining.

“Solo mining is possible, and it provides a lot of fun,” Coh said. “Easy Mining at Nicehash was involved in 17 out of the total 36 mined solo blocks in 2025.”

Institutional mining operations, however, cannot rely on chance, he added. These companies typically operate large-scale infrastructure and employ advanced strategies designed to reduce variance and generate more predictable revenue streams.

Institutional Bitcoin mining has become increasingly challenging with each halving cycle, squeezing margins and pressuring profitability, while pushing operators to diversify revenue streams into areas such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

