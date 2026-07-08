Officials set to revise MiCA to cover non-EU stablecoin issuers: Report

EU officials reportedly plan to consider changes to the Markets in Crypto-Assets framework, dubbed by some as “MiCA 2.0,” in response to a US stablecoin law and rules on tokenized payments and deposits.

European Union officials are reportedly planning to revise the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework amid the implementation of a US law on stablecoins.

According to a Wednesday report from Euronews, EU officials planned to revisit proposed changes to MiCA to broaden the framework's scope, specifically regarding non-EU companies issuing stablecoins.

The revised rules, which authorities will reportedly consider in 2027, were in response to the US government’s Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins, or GENIUS, Act, putting pressure on EU officials to clarify how US stablecoin issuers could be regulated in member states. Officials will also reportedly consider expanding MiCA to include rules on tokenized payments and deposits.

Under MiCA, crypto companies offering services to EU-based users across 27 member states must now be licensed as Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) by a regulator in one of the member states. Although the licensing requirement took effect on July 1, European Commission officials had already opened a comment period for potentially revising the framework, including provisions on decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins.

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The proposed framework, which some have dubbed “MiCA 2.0,” will remain open for comments until Aug. 31. However, Miroslav Durić, a senior associate at Taylor Wessing, told Cointelegraph in June that it was unlikely that “any concrete legislative proposals will be adopted before 2028.”

In addition to the GENIUS Act, US lawmakers are reportedly continuing discussions to advance their own version of market structure called the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. The bill, advanced by two key committees in the previous 12 months, is expected to head to a vote in the Senate in July before the chamber breaks for month-long state work periods.

EU regulators reviewing crypto custody risks

The European Securities and Markets Authority, one of the regulators supporting the implementation of MiCA, announced on Wednesday that it planned to review the operational resilience of CASPs licensed under the recently enacted framework. From July through the first half of 2027, EU regulators will examine how crypto companies handle custody-related operational risks.

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