Latin America emerges as key stablecoin market

TradFi perpetual volume and Binance market share. Source: Binance Research
Beyond derivatives trading, Binance Research said stablecoins are increasingly being used as long-term stores of value rather than temporary trading assets. It found that 30% of Binance exchange users now hold more than half of their portfolios in stablecoins, up from 4% in 2020.
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The global stablecoin market cap has grown to roughly $311 billion, up from about $254 billion a year ago, according to DefiLlama data. Transaction activity has kept pace with market growth. Visa's Allium-powered stablecoin dashboard showed adjusted stablecoin volume reached a record $1.79 trillion in June, surpassing the previous high set in February.
Beyond trading and savings, Binance Research also said stablecoins are gaining traction for cross-border payments, particularly in Latin America, where adoption has accelerated over the past 12 months.
The region's share of Binance stablecoin transfer users more than doubled to 38% in 2026 from 17% in 2025, according to the report, which attributed the increase to growing demand for faster and lower-cost international transfers.
Stablecoin transfers. Source: Binance Research
The findings align with broader regional trends. A report from Mexico City-based crypto exchange Bitso found that US dollar-pegged stablecoins accounted for 40% of crypto asset purchases on its platform in 2025, besting Bitcoin's 18% share for the first time.
The growing adoption has created a sizable market opportunity. In May, former Bybit executive Claudia Wang estimated that remittance corridors outside the US-to-Mexico market represent a $112 billion opportunity for stablecoin issuers.
Traditional remittance providers have taken notice. In May, Western Union launched its USDPT stablecoin on the Solana network for cross-border payments, followed by rival MoneyGram's June launch of its MGUSD stablecoin on Stellar, expanding blockchain-based international transfers through its consumer app.
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