Trend to continue as stablecoins mature

There was just under $1.8 trillion in adjusted stablecoin transaction volume in June. Source: Visa
The most widely used network for stablecoin transactions in June was Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network Base with $565 billion, or 31.5% of the total, closely followed by Ethereum with $562 billion. Tron was the third-highest with $320 billion, or about 18% of the total.
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Visa collaborated with Artemis, Allium Labs and Castle Island Ventures to develop an adjusted transaction methodology that filters out “distracting metrics” such as high-frequency trading bots, exchange treasury rebalancing and repeated smart contract transactions to help better approximate organic stablecoin activity, the company said.
Base and Ethereum dominated stablecoin volumes in June. Source: Visa
Meanwhile, another player has entered the crowded stablecoin market as Open Standard announced Open USD (OUSD) on Tuesday, with support from more than 140 payments, banking, technology and crypto companies, including Visa and Mastercard.
Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research, told Cointelegraph that the record volume demonstrates the resilience of these assets amid the broader crypto bear market.
“This surge underscores the growing role of stablecoins as essential infrastructure for value transfer, liquidity provision, and decentralized finance activity that persists independently of speculative price movements,” he said.
Ruck predicted that the trend would continue with stablecoins “maturing into a foundational layer of the Web3 economy,” and are positioned for even greater reach as the market evolves.
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