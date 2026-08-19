Injective’s affiliated entity can now maintain securities ownership records, adding regulated market infrastructure to its growing push into tokenized assets.

Injective Institutional Services, an entity affiliated with the Injective blockchain ecosystem, said its registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a transfer agent is now effective, adding a regulated securities recordkeeping function to Injective’s tokenization infrastructure.

Wednesday’s announcement said that the registration allows the affiliate to maintain securities ownership records and process ownership changes, an important function in traditional securities markets that could also support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The company plans to pair the transfer agent function with Injective Mint, its platform for issuing and managing tokenized assets.

The registration follows Injective’s expansion of its tokenization efforts in recent months, including markets offering exposure to digital asset treasury companies, equities and shares in pre-IPO companies.

As Cointelegraph reported, Injective Institutional Services filed its application to register as a transfer agent with the SEC in July.

Transfer agents are part of the regulated infrastructure underpinning US securities markets. They maintain records of who owns securities and process ownership changes, a function that becomes particularly relevant when securities are issued or transferred onchain.

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