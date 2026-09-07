Attack type year-on-year, H1 2025 vs. H1 2026. Source: CertiK
In the first half of 2026, criminals stole over $30 million in crypto through wrench attacks, according to estimates from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
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In October 2025, attackers killed convicted Russian crypto fraudster Roman Novak and his wife after kidnapping them and demanding crypto wallet access, reported Russian news outlet Fontanka.
Wrench attacks increased by 75% in 2025 to 72 verified cases worldwide, according to CertiK. France recorded the most attacks last year, with 19 confirmed incidents, while Europe accounted for about 40% of all attacks globally in 2025.
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