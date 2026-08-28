Polish prosecutors charged the head of the Polish Olympic Committee in an investigation linked to defunct cryptocurrency exchange Zondacrypto.

Authorities detained the committee’s president, Radosław Piesiewicz, in connection with the Zondacrypto probe, Poland’s Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek announced in an X post on Thursday.

Żurek later said prosecutors charged Piesiewicz under two provisions of Poland’s Penal Code, involving allegations of influence peddling and favoring some creditors over others while facing insolvency.

According to local news outlet TVP World, the allegations include Piesiewicz recovering all the money he had invested through Zondacrypto while thousands of other customers could not withdraw their funds. The exchange became a general sponsor of the Polish Olympic Committee in October 2025.

Source: Zondacrypto

Piesiewicz’s detention marks one of the first arrests in the Zondacrypto investigation. The exchange stopped trading in April amid a liquidity crisis, around the same time then-CEO Przemysław Kral said it could not access a wallet holding about 4,500 Bitcoin because it did not have the private keys.

Kral has reportedly been charged with participating in large-scale fraud and is cooperating with investigators in an effort to receive a reduced sentence.

Related: Bithumb wins 2 suits over mistaken Bitcoin credits: Report