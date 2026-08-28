Source: Zondacrypto
Piesiewicz’s detention marks one of the first arrests in the Zondacrypto investigation. The exchange stopped trading in April amid a liquidity crisis, around the same time then-CEO Przemysław Kral said it could not access a wallet holding about 4,500 Bitcoin because it did not have the private keys.
Kral has reportedly been charged with participating in large-scale fraud and is cooperating with investigators in an effort to receive a reduced sentence.
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