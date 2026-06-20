Pudgy Penguins builds beyond NFTs

Top five NFT collections by market capitalization. Source: NFT Price Floor
The rollout shows how Pudgy Penguins is extending its NFT-born intellectual property into mainstream consumer products as it aims to build a broader entertainment franchise beyond digital assets.
Pudgy Penguins has spent years turning its Ethereum-based NFT collection into a broader consumer brand, with ventures spanning toys, licensing and other consumer products.
Its physical toys entered more than 2,000 Walmart stores in 2023. CEO Luca Netz said in May 2024 that more than 1 million toys had been sold over the preceding 12 months.
The project’s licensing model also allows NFT holders to receive 5% of net revenue from physical products featuring their individual penguins.
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The franchise has also expanded into gaming. In 2025, Pudgy Penguins launched Pengu Clash, a game on The Open Network. At the time, Netz described gaming as a vehicle for bringing the project’s intellectual property to wider audiences.
It also launched a mobile game called Pudgy Party in August 2025. According to Pudgy Penguins, the game's downloads exceeded 1 million. However, the project said on Monday that it would halt further development of the game and focus its resources on a browser-based game called Pudgy World.
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