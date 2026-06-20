The NFT-born franchise is bringing its Vibes Series 3 trading cards to Target stores across the US as it expands into physical products and mainstream retail.

Non-fungible token (NFT) project Pudgy Penguins has expanded the retail reach of its trading card game through a nationwide rollout at Target stores in the US.

According to a press release shared with Cointelegraph, the launch of Vibes Series 3 marks the game's biggest retail expansion to date and brings the total number of circulated cards to 15 million. The new set includes additional gameplay mechanics, original artwork, and appearances by characters from the Moonbirds collection.

Pudgy Penguins developed Vibes in partnership with Orange Cap Games, with Series 3 following two earlier releases. The digital collectible project is the fourth-largest NFT collection by market capitalization, according to data tracker NFT Price Floor.

Top five NFT collections by market capitalization. Source: NFT Price Floor

The rollout shows how Pudgy Penguins is extending its NFT-born intellectual property into mainstream consumer products as it aims to build a broader entertainment franchise beyond digital assets.

Pudgy Penguins builds beyond NFTs

Pudgy Penguins has spent years turning its Ethereum-based NFT collection into a broader consumer brand, with ventures spanning toys, licensing and other consumer products.

Its physical toys entered more than 2,000 Walmart stores in 2023. CEO Luca Netz said in May 2024 that more than 1 million toys had been sold over the preceding 12 months.

The project’s licensing model also allows NFT holders to receive 5% of net revenue from physical products featuring their individual penguins.

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The franchise has also expanded into gaming. In 2025, Pudgy Penguins launched Pengu Clash, a game on The Open Network. At the time, Netz described gaming as a vehicle for bringing the project’s intellectual property to wider audiences.

It also launched a mobile game called Pudgy Party in August 2025. According to Pudgy Penguins, the game's downloads exceeded 1 million. However, the project said on Monday that it would halt further development of the game and focus its resources on a browser-based game called Pudgy World.

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