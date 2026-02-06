Pump.fun has acquired crypto trading terminal Vyper, which will wind down its standalone product and migrate its infrastructure into the Solana memecoin launchpad’s ecosystem.

On Friday, Vyper said core parts of its product will begin shutting down on Tuesday, while limited functions will remain accessible. Users were directed to Pump.fun’s Terminal (formerly Padre) to continue using the tools.

The move reflects a broader strategy by Pump.fun to consolidate more of the trading workflow, from token launches to execution and analytics, as memecoin activity cools from the speculative frenzy of late 2024 and early 2025.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Pump.fun did not respond to a query from Cointelegraph before publication.

Expansion beyond token launches

Pump.fun’s acquisition of Vyper follows earlier moves into trading infrastructure. On Oct. 24, Pump.fun acquired trading terminal Padre to strengthen liquidity and improve execution for tokens launched on its platform. Padre was later rebranded and now operates as Terminal.

In January, Pump.fun also launched an investment arm called Pump Fund, marking what the company described as a pivot away from a pure memecoin focus.

On Jan. 20, Pump Fund debuted alongside a $3 million hackathon aimed at backing early-stage projects, including those not directly related to crypto.

Related: MEV trading returns to court in Pump.fun class-action lawsuit

Consolidation amid a cooling memecoin market

The expansion comes as memecoin activity has fallen from peaks when celebrities and several government leaders launched their own tokens. Pump.fun’s growth was driven by intense speculative activity on Solana, but revenue has since fallen as the popularity of memecoins weakened.

Data from DefiLlama shows that Pump.fun’s monthly revenue peaked at more than $137 million in January 2025. That figure fell 77% over the following year, with the platform generating about $31 million in January 2026.

Pump.fun protocol revenue from January 2025 to January 2026. Source: DefiLlama

In December 2024, the estimated market capitalization of memecoins tracked by CoinMarketCap surpassed $100 billion. At the time of writing, the sector was valued at about $28 billion, a decline of about 72%.

Magazine: Hong Kong stablecoins in Q1, BitConnect kidnapping arrests: Asia Express