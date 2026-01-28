Ripple has expanded its push into enterprise finance with the launch of a corporate treasury platform that combines traditional cash management tools with digital asset infrastructure.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the platform combines GTreasury’s treasury management software with Ripple’s blockchain and stablecoin rails, allowing companies to manage cash, payments and liquidity from a single system while maintaining existing controls and workflows.

Ripple said the platform is designed to address common treasury pain points such as multi-day settlement cycles and limited visibility across accounts, using digital asset infrastructure to shorten settlement times and reduce cross-border payment friction.

Ripple's new platform integrates digital assets into treasury operations. Source: Gtreasury.com

The platform also supports yield strategies for idle cash outside traditional banking hours, allowing treasurers to deploy capital while maintaining existing risk controls and investment policies.

In an introductory talk on Wednesday, Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury, said:

“There’s a huge amount of cash sitting with our corporate clients that doesn’t move nights and weekends. If settlement times shrink to minutes, that non-active cash can start to work for you.”

The platform supports cross-border payments and liquidity management, using stablecoins for settlement, reducing foreign exchange exposure.

“One of the key things to removing friction is making sure the world between digital assets and traditional fiat has 100% visibility, in a single platform,” Eecke added.

Ripple acquired GTreasury in October for $1 billion. The company is the issuer of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a US dollar–denominated stablecoin with a $1.42 billion market capitalization at time of writing, according to DefiLlama data.

Ripple USD market capitalization. Source: DefilLama

Tokenization push accelerates as markets move toward 24/7 settlement

Ripple’s new platform comes as major financial institutions accelerate efforts to tokenize traditional assets and extend trading beyond standard market hours.

In December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a no-action letter to a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, allowing it to launch a tokenization service for securities.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently said on X that “U.S. financial markets are poised to move on-chain,” adding that the agency is “prioritizing innovation and embracing new technologies to enable this on-chain future.”

The DTCC's tokenization move will initially target tokenized US Treasurys onchain, with the assets minted on the Canton Network. The clearinghouse said in December that the initiative could expand to a broader range of securities over time. It processed about $3.7 quadrillion in securities transactions in 2024.

Securing SEC approval for tokenized versions of exchange-listed stocks is also a top priority for Nasdaq, according to Matt Savarese, the exchange’s head of digital assets strategy.

The New York Stock Exchange is also developing a platform to trade tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds, featuring 24/7 trading and blockchain-based settlement.

