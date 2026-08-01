Russia has added Moscow, the Moscow Region and parts of Kursk Region to its cryptocurrency mining ban list, citing power supply concerns behind the restrictions.

Russia has expanded its cryptocurrency mining restrictions to Moscow, with the ban set to take effect on Aug. 15, 2026, and remain in place through Dec. 31, 2032.

Russia’s Resolution No. 936, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on July 25, 2026, amends an earlier mining restriction order issued in December 2024, according to records published on Pravo.ru.

The updated rules add Moscow, the Moscow Region and several territories in Russia’s Kursk Region to the list of restricted areas. The measure expands existing restrictions on cryptocurrency mining in areas facing electricity supply concerns. The ban also covers eight municipal districts and the city of Lgov in Kursk Region.

Earlier restrictions were also introduced in several Russian regions, including parts of Buryatia and the Zabaykalsky Krai, where a mining ban is set to run from April 1, 2026, through March 15, 2031.

The Moscow Region’s Energy Ministry previously said a mining ban was needed because of growing electricity demand, according to TASS. The ministry estimated that Moscow and the Moscow Region have 65 data centers connected to the power grid with a combined capacity of 734 megawatts (MW), including 19 data centers in the Moscow Region with 233 MW of capacity.

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