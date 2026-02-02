Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, disclosed fresh BTC purchases for the week as the prices briefly dropped below $75,000.

Strategy acquired 855 Bitcoin (BTC) for $75.3 million last week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The acquisitions were made at an average price of $87,974 per BTC, with Bitcoin starting the week above $87,700 and reaching $90,000 before briefly plummeting below $75,000 on Sunday, according to CoinGecko.

Source: SEC

The purchase brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 713,502 BTC, purchased for about $54.26 billion at an average price of $76,052 per coin.

The purchase came as Bitcoin briefly fell below Strategy’s average purchase cost, marking the first time it has traded below the company’s cost basis since late 2023.

Not the first time Bitcoin has fallen below Strategy’s cost basis

Strategy launched the Bitcoin Standard in August 2020. Two years later, Bitcoin traded at a lower price than its average purchase price for the first time. Bitcoin fell below $30,000 in May 2022, while its average purchase price was about $30,600.

The drop forced Strategy to slow its buying, resulting in acquiring just 8,109 BTC in 2022. Bitcoin remained below Strategy’s cost basis until late August 2023, followed by another brief drop, leading to a total of seven purchases of 28,560 BTC during the below-cost period.

Strategy’s Bitcoin purchase during a below-cost period in 2022–2023. Source: Strategy, SaylorTracker

The purchased amount accounted for about 22% of Strategy’s total 129,218 BTC holdings by the start of the period.

Polymarket puts 81% odds on Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings topping 800,000 BTC

Despite growing bearishness around Bitcoin prices after the weekend sell-off, Polymarket bettors remain optimistic about Strategy’s accumulation in 2026.

While the odds of Bitcoin falling below $65,000 this year climbed to 72% on Monday, Polymarket also shows an 81% probability that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings will reach 800,000 BTC.



Reaching that level would require the company to purchase at least 87,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

Last year, Strategy founder Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would hit $21 million per coin by 2046.

