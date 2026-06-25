SBI builds broader digital asset ecosystem

Bitbank trading volume has hovered below $50 million for most of the last four months. Source: CoinGecko
The Bitbank deal is the latest in a series of moves by SBI to build infrastructure, including crypto trading, stablecoins and tokenized financial markets.
In February, SBI and Startale Group unveiled Strium, a layer-1 blockchain designed to support around-the-clock trading and settlement of tokenized equities and real-world assets.
Related: Circle, Nomura eye Japan corporate FX with stablecoin settlement: Report
On Wednesday, SBI and Startale launched the yen-pegged stablecoin, JPYSC. The token is issued by SBI Shinsei Trust Bank and distributed by SBI VC Trade. The stablecoin is initially limited to transfers within SBI VC Trade accounts, while public blockchain circulation will roll out after resolving outstanding legal and tax conditions, according to SBI.
The same day, Ripple and SBI Group launched the dollar-backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan also through SBI VC Trade. At launch, RLUSD became available to institutional and retail customers after receiving approval under Japan’s regulatory framework for foreign-issued stablecoins.
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