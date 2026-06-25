The Japanese financial conglomerate plans to take full control of Bitbank as it expands an ecosystem spanning crypto trading, stablecoins, tokenization and blockchain infrastructure.

Japan’s SBI Holdings has signed agreements to acquire full control of crypto exchange Bitbank through a 46.7 billion Japanese yen ($289 million) transaction, advancing a deal first disclosed in May that would create the country's biggest crypto exchange.

On Thursday, SBI said that its wholly owned subsidiary SBICAH will acquire shares from Bitbank CEO Noriyuki Hirosue and other shareholders before subscribing to a third-party share allotment. The exchange will then buy back shares held by MIXI and Ceres, leaving SBI with 100% indirect ownership. SBI expects the transaction to close around October, subject to regulatory clearance.

The acquisition would expand SBI’s regulated crypto exchange footprint and customer base, giving it another potential distribution channel for the stablecoins, tokenized assets and onchain financial products.

Bitbank's daily trading volume has hovered below $50 million for most of the last four months, CoinGecko data showed. Volume is dominated by the BTC/JPY pair (39.5%), followed by XRP/JPY and ETH/JPY (both at 19.7%).

SBI said combining Bitbank with SBI VC Trade would give the group about 1.1 trillion yen in assets under custody and roughly 2.92 million crypto accounts, based on figures from the end of April. The company said the combined business would rank first among Japanese crypto exchanges by assets under custody and among the largest by account numbers.

Bitbank trading volume has hovered below $50 million for most of the last four months. Source: CoinGecko

SBI builds broader digital asset ecosystem

The Bitbank deal is the latest in a series of moves by SBI to build infrastructure, including crypto trading, stablecoins and tokenized financial markets.

In February, SBI and Startale Group unveiled Strium, a layer-1 blockchain designed to support around-the-clock trading and settlement of tokenized equities and real-world assets.

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On Wednesday, SBI and Startale launched the yen-pegged stablecoin, JPYSC. The token is issued by SBI Shinsei Trust Bank and distributed by SBI VC Trade. The stablecoin is initially limited to transfers within SBI VC Trade accounts, while public blockchain circulation will roll out after resolving outstanding legal and tax conditions, according to SBI.

The same day, Ripple and SBI Group launched the dollar-backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan also through SBI VC Trade. At launch, RLUSD became available to institutional and retail customers after receiving approval under Japan’s regulatory framework for foreign-issued stablecoins.

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