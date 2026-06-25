Japan moves closer to crypto ETFs, lower tax on digital assets

Source: Ripple
Related: SBI eyes Bitbank deal as Japan’s crypto exchange market consolidates
Japan has been one of the first major economies to establish a legal framework for stablecoins, allowing banks, trust companies and licensed money transfer providers to issue regulated tokens under the Payment Services Act.
The Payment Services Act also currently governs cryptocurrencies in Japan, but regulators have been moving to shift digital assets under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, which would bring them closer to the regulatory treatment of traditional financial products.
Earlier in June, Japan’s Lower House passed a bill that would bring crypto assets under the country's financial instruments framework, potentially opening a path to exchange-traded funds, lower tax treatment, tighter exchange oversight, disclosure requirements and insider trading restrictions.
The proposed changes would also lower the capital gains tax on crypto assets from the current 55% to a 20% flat rate.
Magazine: Vietnam preps crypto pilot, HK pushes tokenization: Asia Express
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