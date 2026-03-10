Cointelegraph
TRX$0.2857 1.00%DOGE$0.0914 0.60%XRP$1.37 1.97%SOL$86.03 2.75%XLM$0.1544 2.49%BCH$443.40 1.15%XMR$343.54 1.25%BNB$642.49 2.56%ADA$0.2583 0.82%ETH$2,037 1.96%BTC$69,761 3.27%LINK$8.97 2.13%HYPE$33.89 8.62%
Brian Quarmby
Written by Brian Quarmby,Staff Writer
Felix Ng
Reviewed by Felix Ng,Staff Editor

Sharplink reports $735M loss in 2025 as Ethereum dived

Sharplink says it will continue to acquire Ether despite a brutal crypto market sell-off last year that led to a $616.2 million paper loss on its ETH holdings. 

Sharplink reports $735M loss in 2025 as Ethereum dived
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Subscribe on

​Ethereum treasury company Sharplink has reported a $734.6 million net loss for 2025 due to a crypto market decline in the second half of the year.

The firm posted its financial results for the year on Monday, revealing that its full-year net loss was primarily driven by a $616.2 million paper loss on the 868,699 Ether (ETH) it has accumulated to date.

Adding to its losses was a $140.2 million impairment charge related to converting its staked Ether.

Ethereum saw rocky performance in the second half of 2025. While its price climbed to $4,829 in August, the October market crash saw it spiraling down to close the year at roughly $3,000.

Despite the losses, the firm said it will continue to buy more Ether, arguing that its strategy is designed to weather crypto volatility.

“While short-term market volatility impacted GAAP financial results, our strategy is designed to excel through cycles. Our mandate is simple: increase ETH per share responsibly and maximize the productivity of our treasury through time,” Sharplink said.

Sharplink, chaired by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, pivoted from being a sports betting marketing company to becoming a digital asset treasury in June 2025.

Sharplink is looking to gradually increase its Ether-per-share ratio to create long-term shareholder value. The firm said it managed to more than double this ratio in 2025, going from 2 ETH per share to 4.01 ETH per share.

image.png
Source: Sharplink

Despite taking a hit on the value of its ETH holdings, total revenue jumped 659% from $3.7 million to $28.1 million in 2025. Meanwhile, ETH staking revenue increased by 48.5% from Q3 to Q4 to hit $15.3 million.

For the year, the firm also banked $55.2 million from its ETH-to-liquid-staked-ETH conversions and redemptions.

Related: Ether’s path to $2.5K may be trickier than expected: Here’s why

After securing $3.2 billion in funding across 2025, Sharplink has become the second-largest publicly traded Ethereum holder behind BitMine Immersion Technologies, which now holds over 4.5 million ETH, representing 3.76% of the total supply.

BitMine also reportedly has major paper losses on its Ethereum holdings, with some estimates hitting as high as $8.8 billion amid a 60% drop in ETH over the past six months.

The price of Sharplink’s stock, SBET, has been volatile over the past 12 months and is up 67% since this time last year to sit at $7.60 at the time of writing.

The price skyrocketed 1,000% in the span of a week to hit almost $80 following its initial Ether treasury announcement in late May, before falling after the firm made its pivot.​

Over the last six months, the price has declined by more than 50%.

Magazine: What’s a ‘Network State’ and are there real-life examples? Big Questions

Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy