Public companies and crypto-focused treasury firms are increasingly turning to staking as a source of passive income.

Sharplink Gaming, the world’s second-largest corporate Ether (ETH) holder, generated 10,657 Ether ($33 million) in passive yield on its staking operations during the past seven months, according to the company’s dashboard.

Staking allows investors to earn passive income through committing their tokens to secure proof-of-stake blockchain networks.

At current prices, SharpLink said staking activity added about $1.4 million in value for shareholders over the past week. “Our thesis remains unchanged: 100% ETH and 100% staked,” the company said in a post on X on Wednesday.

SharpLink staking rewards, all-time chart. Source: SharpLink

SharpLink expands yield-focused strategy

SharpLink deployed another $170 million Ether into the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Linea for additional Ether restaking rewards, the company announced on Thursday.

SharpLink said the structure combines native Ethereum staking returns with restaking rewards and incentives from Linea and related protocols.

SharpLink announced the multi-year initiative in October, which is custodied through institutional-grade safeguards by Anchorage Digital Bank, SharpLink’s qualified custodian.

Institutions normalize crypto staking yields

BitMine Immersion Technologies, the largest corporate Ether holder, has also increased its staking activity, surpassing 936,512 in staked Ether worth about $2.87 billion as of Thursday.

In comparison, SharpLink has staked a total of 864,840 Ether, which represents the company’s total holdings, acquired at an average price of $3,609 per token, the company’s dashboard shows.

More institutions are moving into Ether staking, including investment banking giant Morgan Stanley, which filed to launch a spot Ether exchange-traded fund seeking to capture additional staking yield, Cointelegraph reported on Wednesday.

The increasing institutional participation signals that cryptocurrency staking is growing from a niche decentralized finance (DeFi) experiment into a yield-generating strategy employed by corporations.

