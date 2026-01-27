A member of South Dakota’s House of Representative has introduced another bill that would allow the US state to invest in Bitcoin about a year after similar legislation was deferred.

Representative Logan Manhart introduced the Bitcoin (BTC) reserve bill, HB 1155, on Tuesday in South Dakota’s legislature. The legislation had only minor changes from a bill the lawmaker sponsored in 2025, by amending the state’s code to allow the State Investment Council to invest up to 10% of public funds in Bitcoin.

“Strong money. Strong state,” said Manhart in a Tuesday X post announcing the bill.

Logan Manhart’s 2025 bill, left, and 2026 bill, right, for a BTC reserve. Source: South Dakota legislature

If passed by the legislature and signed into law, South Dakota would join a handful of US states that have adopted bills for crypto or BTC reserves. As of January, only Texas, Arizona and New Hampshire have passed laws allowing the states to invest in Bitcoin or hold crypto seized by authorities, but lawmakers in other regions have proposed similar bills.

Related: New Hampshire approves first-of-its-kind $100M Bitcoin-backed municipal bond

Manhart, a Republican, took office in January 2025 after being elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives for the 1st District.

US federal Bitcoin reserve still a challenge, says White House Crypto Council director

Although US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a Digital Asset Stockpile in March 2025, executive orders are not immediately implemented with the same force of legislation passed by Congress. Patrick Witt, the director of the White House Crypto Council, said in a January interview that there were some “obscure legal provisions” holding up the order.

The White House aimed to create a strategic reserve from crypto seized in asset forfeiture cases, but the order did not explicitly allow officials to buy Bitcoin. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in August that there were budget-neutral ways for the US government to acquire Bitcoin.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026