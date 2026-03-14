US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged their first five-day inflow streak of 2026, bringing in roughly $767.32 million this week.

The funds recorded $180.33 million in net inflows on Friday, extending the run of positive flows that began earlier in the week. The strongest day of the streak came on Tuesday, when spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs attracted $250.92 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

The last time the funds saw a comparable streak was in late November 2025, when spot Bitcoin ETFs logged five consecutive days of net inflows from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, bringing in a combined $284.61 million.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows so far this year. Source: SoSoValue

Overall, the ETFs now hold $91.83 billion in net assets, with cumulative net inflows reaching $56.14 billion and roughly $4.93 billion in total value traded on the day.

Related: BlackRock says 'exotic' crypto ETFs not part of its strategy

Ether ETFs see 4-day inflow streak

Meanwhile, US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs recorded $26.69 million in net inflows on Friday, extending a four-day run of positive flows. The streak began on Tuesday, when the funds added $12.59 million, followed by $57.01 million on Wednesday and a stronger $115.85 million on Thursday, the largest inflow during the period.

The four-day stretch has brought roughly $212.14 million into spot Ether ETFs, reversing the outflows seen earlier in March. As of today, cumulative net inflows into US spot Ether ETFs stands at $11.79 billion, while total net assets across the funds reached $12.26 billion, with about $1.30 billion in value traded on the day.

The recent stretch marks the first sustained inflow run for spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs this year after a volatile start to 2026 that saw several days of heavy outflows across the products.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs add $251M as Goldman Sachs tops XRP ETF holders

Bitcoin range-bound as Middle East tensions rise

Rising tensions in the Middle East and volatility in energy markets are weighing on global risk sentiment. According to Bitunix analysts, escalating conflict around the Strait of Hormuz and elevated oil prices have increased macro uncertainty and reduced expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts, prompting investors to focus on short-term liquidity rather than long-term risk exposure.

Against this backdrop, Bitcoin remains range-bound. Bitunix said derivatives liquidation heatmaps show a key short-liquidity cluster near $71,300, which is acting as near-term resistance, with a larger concentration between $72,000 and $73,500.

On the downside, liquidity support sits around $69,000, with deeper long liquidation levels near $68,800, suggesting BTC may continue consolidating unless macro catalysts trigger a breakout.

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