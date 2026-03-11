Cointelegraph
Helen Partz
Written by Helen Partz,Staff Writer
Bryan O'Shea
Reviewed by Bryan O'Shea,Staff Editor

Bitcoin ETFs add $251M as Goldman Sachs tops XRP ETF holders

US spot Bitcoin ETFs continued their March rally, with cumulative monthly inflows reaching $1.56 billion, while XRP ETF selling eased as top holders were revealed.

News

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw increased inflows on Tuesday, even as BTC dipped below $70,000.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $251 million in inflows, building on Monday’s $167 million in gains, according to SoSoValue data.

The inflows continue a positive trend in March, with cumulative monthly gains now at $1.56 billion versus $576.6 million in outflows.

The inflows came despite Bitcoin briefly falling to $69,400 on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko. It traded at $69,810 at the time of writing, down 0.7% over the past 24 hours.

Daily flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs since March 2. Source: SoSoValue

XRP selling eases as Goldman Sachs tops ETF holdings

Following a three-day outflow streak, some altcoins, including Ether (ETH), flipped into the positive territory, seeing minor inflows at $12.6 million. Solana (SOL) funds posted no inflows.

XRP (XRP) funds, by contrast, posted about $3.9 million in outflows, extending their selling streak to a fourth straight session, though the pace of redemptions eased from Monday’s larger withdrawals.

Daily flows in US spot XRP ETFs since March 2. Source: SoSoValue

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted in a post on X that XRP ETFs have held up well despite the asset’s volatility. According to CoinGecko, XRP dropped around 5% over the past 30 days, trading at $1.38 at the time of writing.

“They’ve taken in a cumulative $1.4 billion since launch,” Seyffart said, adding that Goldman Sachs emerged as the largest XRP ETF holder. As of Dec. 31, the investment bank held around $154 million in XRP ETFs, compared with $23 million and $5.3 million held by Millennium Management and Logan Stone Capital.

13F filers for spot XRP ETFs as of Dec. 31, 2025. Source: James Seyffart

In another post on X, Seyffart provided a breakdown of four groups of ETFs, highlighting that XRP ETFs are largely driven by retail demand.

13F ownership snapshot for spot crypto ETFs. Source: James Seyffart

Only 15.9% of XRP ETF assets under management are reported in 13F filings, compared with 48.8% for SOL ETFs, which are more institutionally held. Bitcoin and Ether ETFs fall in between, with 24% and 27% of assets disclosed in filings, respectively.


